Lovebirds Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma Twin In Couple Sweatshirts, Initial Pendants At Mumbai Airport

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma at airport | Image Courtesy: Instagram (Viral Bhayani)

Love and fashion often go hand in hand for Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his model girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. The couple were spotted at the airport in Mumbai today, walking hand-in-hand in coordinated outfits that subtly showcased their affection for each other.

Hardik and Mahieka serve couple goals

Hardik and Mahieka made a statement at the airport in matching sweatshirts from the house of Sabyasachi Mukherjee, proving that couple style can be both comfortable and chic.

Hardik kept his look relaxed yet chic in a black sweatshirt featuring the designer label’s iconic tiger motif in white. The cricketer paired the sweatshirt with loose black trousers, creating a comfortable travel-ready look.

He completed the ensemble with socks, casual footwear and sleek black sunglasses, adding a touch of effortless cool to his airport style.

Mahieka complemented Hardik perfectly with her own version of the same sweatshirt, choosing it in a soft baby pink shade. She styled the cosy piece with classic blue denim jeans, giving the outfit a relaxed yet fashionable vibe.

Adding playful touches to the look, she paired the outfit with pink shoes, black sunglasses and a statement bag. Her beauty look stayed minimal and fresh with a natural base, soft pink blush and nude lips. She finished the look with her hair tied in a centre-parted messy bun, enhancing the effortless aesthetic.

Matching initial pendants

Beyond their coordinated fashion moment, Hardik and Mahieka matched in silver initial pendants dedicated to each other, adding a subtle yet romantic touch to their airport appearance.

Hardik sported an “M” pendant representing Mahieka, while she wore an “H” pendant dedicated to the cricketer.

With their twinning sweatshirts and thoughtful accessories, the duo once again proved that their airport appearances are never short of style and couple goals.

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