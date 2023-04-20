Love star gazing? Head to Mukteshwar to celebrate ‘International Dark Sky Week’; check details

File

If you love stargazing, then there is good news for all you astronomy enthusiasts, as now you can be a part of various astronomy-related events in Uttarakhand's Mukteshwar.

Starscapes, India’s first integrated astronomy experiences provider, is all set to host a series of astronomy-related events at Mukteshwar to celebrate 'International Dark Sky Week' across all its observatories and experience centers.

For the unversed, Starscapes Mukteshwar is the third observatory in the state of Uttarakhand, which opened in September 2022. Mukteshwar is an 8-hour drive from Delhi and boasts a stunning view of the mighty Himalayas.

What is International Dark Sky Week?

International Dark Sky Week is celebrated across the world during the New Moon week in April, which this year occurs from April 22nd to April 30th. The event, endorsed by the International Dark-Sky Association, a non-profit that works to preserve and protect the night sky began in 2003. The week aims to raise awareness about the night sky, the ecosystem that flourishes in the dark on Earth, and the universe that exists beyond our planet.

Astronomy enthusiasts globally commemorate this week with activities such as switching off the lights to minimise light pollution, stargazing sessions, and astrophotography workshops.

Details of the event

Starscapes to host activities such as astrophotography sessions, a planetary parade, and the ‘Messier Marathon’ which will be held from April 22 to April 30 at observatories in Kausani, Bhimtal, and at their mobile observatories in Virajpet, Madikeri, Goa, Munnar, and Pondicherry.

Messier Marathon: It offers an exclusive opportunity to learn about Charles Messier’s contributions to cataloguing the night sky. Attendees will be able to observe some of the galaxies, nebulas, and star clusters catalogued by Messier.

Planetary Parade: Watch the planets as they line up in the eastern sky, heralding the rising of the sun, early in the morning. Participants will be able to look at the phases of Venus, the clouds, the satellites of Jupiter, and the rings of Saturn.

