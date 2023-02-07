7 Stunning star gazing locations in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 07, 2023
Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh offers a spectacular view of the glistening sky from its highest motorable village, Kibber. Due to its high altitude, it’s easier to capture this phenomenal sight
Neil Island situated in Andaman & Nicobar Island is known for its white sandy beaches, and coral reefs. During the night the waters reflect the shimmering stars from the sky making it a magical and surreal affair
Be ready to witness a bejewelled sky in the night at Pangong Tso Lake, Nubra Valley in Ladakh situated at high altitudes
Gujarat's Rann of Kutch is the largest salt desert in the world. The white sand, clear skies set the perfect panoramic view for the moon, and glittering stars
Kodaikanal Solar Observatory located on the southern tip of Palni Hills in Tamil Nadu is an everyone's favourite stargazing destination. On very clear days, you can hope to even spot the Milky Way and sometimes even a shooting star
Sonmarg in Jammu and Kashmir is pollution-free place reveals its magnificent aura at night where thousands of stars glisten and look so magical to remain imprinted in your mind forever
Mount Katao in sikkim is lesser known tourist destination. This pristine place offers a tranquil atmosphere with a crystal clear sky which is a dream come true for every astrophile and astrophotographer
