Lord Jagannath's Adhara Pana Ritual To Take Place In Puri On July 26 Ahead Of Niladri Bije

Adhara Pana Ritual |

Rath Yatra is one of the most observed Hindu festivals, which is predominantly celebrated in Odisha. The yatra is observed every year, where lakhs of devotees from around the world participate in the festival dedicated to Lord Jagannath. The Jagannath Temple in Puri is also part of Bada Char Dham; the temple is known for its rich traditions, unique rituals, and deep spiritual significance. Lord Jagannath and his siblings have returned from their aunt's home, and the Suna Besha ritual has been performed on Saturday, July, 25, 2026. On Sunday, July 26, a ritual called Adhara Pana will be performed. But what is this ritual about? Keep on reading to know more.

Adhara Pana to be performed on Sunday

After returning from Gundhich temple, Lord Jagannath and his siblings are set to return to their sanctum on Monday, July 27, 2026, but before that, two rituals are yet to be performed, and one is to be performed today: the Adhara Pana Ritual. The sacred Adhara Pana ritual, one of the most significant ceremonies of the annual Rath Yatra festival, will be performed in Puri, Odisha, ahead of Niladri Bije, which marks the return of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to the sanctum of the Jagannath Temple.

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What is the ritual about ?

The ritual takes place when Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra remain seated on their respective chariots after the Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha celebrations. During Adhara Pana, large earthen pots filled with a sweet herbal drink known as pana are offered to the deities. The beverage is prepared using ingredients such as milk, cheese (chhena), sugar, banana, spices, aromatic herbs, and water.

The name "Adhara Pana" comes from two Odia words: "Adhara," meaning lips, and "Pana," meaning drink. The tall earthen pots are placed before the deities so that the drink reaches the level of their lips, symbolically offering them refreshment after the grand Rath Yatra.

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Drinks offered to spirits

Adhara Pana is offered to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra on their chariots during the Rath Yatra festival. However, it is specifically meant to be touched to the lips (adhara) of the deities, and then the earthen pots are deliberately broken on the chariots, symbolically spilled for the unseen spirits and guardian beings accompanying them, rather than being consumed by humans or distributed as regular Mahaprasad.

The Adhara Pana is not consumed by devotees. The breaking of the pots is an essential part of the ritual and symbolizes the completion of the deities' stay outside the temple.