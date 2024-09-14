Lord Ganesha: The Universal Deity Connecting Cultures Across Continents

The concept of multiple deities and their worship is a hallmark of Hinduism. Among these deities, Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, provider of wisdom, and ruler of the universe, holds a place of great reverence. He is the lord of all beings, alphabets, the 14 Vidyas and the 64 arts. Ganesha is venerated by people of all castes, religions, and sects across India as a universally adored deity. From Kanyakumari to Kashmir and Jagannath Puri to Dwarka, Lord Ganesha is worshipped with deep devotion. Ganesha is worshipped in Asian countries other than India as well.

The worship of Lord Ganesha dates back to ancient times, from the 5th century BCE to the 11th century CE. Many references to Ganesha can be found from these periods, and scholars and historians have made efforts to establish the antiquity of Ganesha based on the evidence available. In ancient times, people travelled for trade and the spread of Buddhism, which facilitated the spread of Ganesh worship to other regions. Countries like Cambodia, China, Afghanistan, Indonesia, and Japan also began to revere Ganesha. During these interactions, the introduction of religious icons, including Ganesha sculptures, led to the formation of sects like the Ganapatya sect, as found during recent excavations which have unearthed statues and paintings from that time.

Wherever Buddhism spread, images of Ganesha can be found. One such depiction of Shiva with his two sons, Ganesha and Kartikeya, is found in the Mogao Caves in Gansu province, China, at Dunhuang. These caves hold remarkable examples of Buddhist art from a thousand years ago. Dunhuang has around 500 caves, filled with beautiful paintings and sculptures of Buddha. Among them is a 6th-century CE depiction of Ganesha, seated in a half-kneeling position, with his left hand holding a weapon and his right hand holding a sweet ball (laddoo). The painting shows Ganesha in a robe that touches the ground, with his trunk turned towards the sweet ball.

In Japan, Ganesha is worshipped in two forms: Vinayakaten and Kangiten. The portrayal of two intertwined Ganesha idols, found in Japan, does not appear in any Indian puranas. However, in Japanese Buddhism, the Kangiten idol bears similarities to Ganesha. In Japanese, Kangiten means ‘deity of happiness’. This depiction features Ganesha in a standing embrace. Ganesha worship was introduced to Japan in the 9th century, by Buddhist monks Kobo and Koloh. In Japan, Ganesha is considered a symbol of wealth and procreation.

Cambodia is rich in Hindu temples and deities, including Ganesha. At Angkor Borei, a 7th century CE inscription mentions Ganesha alongside other gods. Temples dedicated to Ganesha can be found in Cambodia, with inscriptions dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries CE. Ganesha, referred to as Prah Kenesa in Cambodia, is sometimes depicted with Shiva and Parvati. In early Khmer depictions of Ganesha, he lacks wide ears, a crown, and a belly, but holds two weapons, with his trunk turned to the left. Khmer era statues of Ganesha often feature a conical crown. A statue of Ganesha without a big belly, dating to the 8th century CE, is now in the Cleveland Museum of Art. Khmer Ganesha idols typically have two hands, and their trunk is often shown hanging straight down and coiled at the tip. Numerous statues of Ganesha, symbolising his popularity, have been discovered in Cambodia, although the mouse, Ganesha’s vehicle, is not with him in these depictions.

By the 15th century CE, Ganesha worship was widespread in Indonesia, as noted in historical records. An old Javanese manuscript called Smaradhana, which describes Ganesha's birth, states that he was born with an elephant's head. In Bali, during times of calamity, the Rishigan ceremony is performed to appease Ganesha. Ganesha is also mentioned in Javanese texts like the Nangluk and Bharat-Yuddha. Although Indonesia is now an Islamic country, Ganesha's image appears on its currency notes.

In 1956, a statue of Ganesha was discovered 70 kilometres from Kabul in Gardez, Afghanistan. An inscription on the base of the statue, written in Sanskrit and Brahmi script, states that it was established by King Shahi Khingal. The muscular shoulders and arms of this statue reflect the influence of Greek sculpture in Afghanistan. The half-crown on Ganesha's head, tied with long ribbons, is reminiscent of the crowns worn by the Sasanian dynasty in Iran, indicating the cultural exchange between these regions. Historian and archaeologist Madhukar Keshav Dhavalikar, describing this statue, noted its Indo-Afghan style, carved from lower-quality marble, measuring 24 inches tall and 14 inches wide. Experts estimate that this statue dates to the late 5th century CE.

Ganesha, therefore, is conclusively, a true God of the Universe.