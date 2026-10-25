‘Looks Like A Struggle To Carry ’: Netizens React To Kusha Kapila’s Look From Mumbai Diwali Party |

Content creator and actor Kusha Kapila attended IBTIDA Ek Mehfil’s Diwali celebration, ‘Itrh Ki Diwali’, in Mumbai on Saturday, October 24, 2026. The star-studded gathering saw several celebrities showcasing their festive fashion choices. However, Kusha’s outfit caught attention online, with some social media users questioning her fashion choice. She was wearing a red designer saree with heavy gold borders and a jewel-toned, long-sleeved designer blouse, which became a talking point online.

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Kusha Kapila Attends Mumbai Diwali Party

The Diwali celebration brought together several prominent names from the entertainment industry, including Shilpa Shetty, Shriya Saran, Huma Qureshi, Urmila Matondkar, Nimrat Kaur and Mrunal Thakur.

Kusha Kapila, known for her distinctive fashion choices and social media presence, was also among the attendees. The creator has frequently experimented with different styles, making fashion an important part of her public appearances.

Her outfit from the Mumbai celebration subsequently became a topic of discussion on social media, with some users sharing critical reactions to the ensemble.

Kusha Kapila’s Saree Look

Kusha was spotted in traditional attire. She wore a classic red Bandhani-print saree with striking contrast, a deep V-neck blouse, fitted sleeves densely adorned with multicoloured beadwork and metallic embroidery. She paired it with traditional gold and pearl jhumkas and carried a small gold potli bag.

Why Are Netizens Reacting To Kusha Kapila’s Outfit?

Following her appearance at the Diwali party, Kusha’s look drew reactions from social media users, with some questioning the outfit’s design and practicality. Kusha’s appearance at the celebration has added to the online conversation surrounding celebrity festive fashion.

One of the comments described the ensemble as looking like a “struggle to carry.” The user said, “Why wear an outfit that looks like a struggle to carry? 😭💀”

Another user wrote, “So much cloth yet not covering herself properly! What weird stuff!”

“Doing it purposely,” a netizen said.

Celebrity Fashion And Social Media Reactions

Celebrity outfits frequently become talking points during festive celebrations, with photographs from high-profile events circulating widely across social media platforms. From traditional sarees and embroidered Anarkalis to contemporary statement ensembles, stars often use such occasions to experiment with their personal style.