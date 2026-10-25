Diana Penty Redefines Festive Couture In Muted Sage Cape Gown for a Star-Studded Diwali Party in Mumbai

By: Rutunjay D | October 25, 2026
Diana Penty delivered a masterclass in modern festive couture, attending a Diwali celebration in Mumbai wearing an ethereal Grecian-inspired gown drape.
Designed with a corseted strapless inner silhouette, the floor-length gown features fine vertical micro-pleating along the bodice.
The gown’s focal point is a dramatic, semi-sheer attached cape that cascades effortlessly from the shoulders into a sweeping train.
The cape collar is anchored by an ornate jeweled neckline brooch featuring dense metallic, crystal, and bronze bead embroidery.
She complemented the high-fashion silhouette with white pointed-toe Valentino Rockstud pumps, adding a sharp modern edge to the soft drape.
Keeping the embellishment on the collar as the primary focal point, she skipped heavy neckwear and opted for understated diamond stud earrings.
Her hair was styled into a sleek, textured high bun with soft, face-framing tendrils left free for a soft romantic finish.