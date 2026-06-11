Longest Solar Eclipse Of The 21st Century! Will It Be Visible In India? All About Date, Timings And Highlights Of August's Surya Grahan

Total Solar Eclipse |

Solar Eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, is one of the significant celestial events that occurs every year when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. The second solar eclipse of 2026 is set to occur on August 12, 2026. After the solar and lunar eclipses in February and March, this second solar eclipse will be seen in the month of August.

Sky lovers, astrologers, and those interested in astronomy have good news, as this will be a total solar eclipse, creating a celestial spectacle in the sky for the first time in more than two years. Seems interesting! Keep on reading more about the main highlights of this solar event.

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About solar eclipse 2026

The second solar eclipse is set to occur on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. According to the official timeline, the eclipse will unfold over several hours globally, and it is going to be a late-night event. The eclipse is likely to begin from 09:04 PM and continue into August 13, 2026. However, this will not be the longest solar eclipse of the century; that distinction is expected in 2027.

Solar eclipse: Will India witness it?

A total solar eclipse will be visible from Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Meanwhile, a partial solar eclipse, in which only some of the Sun's light is blocked from view, will be seen across parts of Europe, Africa, and North America.

The celestial event will occur entirely during the night in the Indian subcontinent, starting around 9 PM IST. Because the alignment happens while the Sun is below the horizon in India, the eclipse will be invisible from the country.

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What is total solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking all or part of the Sun’s light from reaching Earth. If all sunlight is blocked, it is called a Total solar eclipse. This alignment happens only during a new moon.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Sun is obscured, and an annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon covers the centre, leaving a ring-like appearance. Solar eclipses are rare and visible only from certain parts of the world.