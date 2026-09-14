London Hosts First Ganga Aarti On The United Kingdom's Thames River; Thousands Participate In Ceremony

London Hosts First Ganga Aarti On The United Kingdom's Thames River | X

London witnessed a historic cultural and spiritual moment as the first Ganga Aarti was held on the banks of the River Thames in the United Kingdom. Thousands of people participated in the ceremony on Sunday, September 13, 2026, for the first-ever Ganga Aarti, a ceremony of light and thanksgiving in London, bringing together members of the Indian diaspora, devotees, and visitors in a celebration of Indian spiritual traditions.

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First Ganga Aarti performed on the Thames River

On Sunday, September 13, 2026, thousands of people gathered on the bank of the River Thames in London. It was the first-ever Ganga Aarti to take place in the city. The event, titled "Ganga Aarti on the Thames: A Ceremony of Light", was organised by Chinmaya Mission UK in collaboration with the annual Totally Thames festival.

The aarti, traditionally performed along the banks of the River Ganga in India, involves prayers and the offering of lamps to the sacred river. Holding the ceremony beside the Thames created a symbolic connection between the two rivers and highlighted the enduring cultural ties between India and the UK.

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The event featured traditional prayers

The event featured traditional prayers, devotional chants and the lighting of lamps, creating a spiritual atmosphere along the Thames. Large numbers of participants gathered to witness the ceremony and take part in the celebrations. It was held against the backdrop of t he historic Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich. "Ganga Aarti on the Thames: A Ceremony of Light" was organised by Chinmaya Mission UK in collaboration with the annual Totally Thames festival

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About Thames River

The site is a symbolic meeting of two rivers that have shaped civilisation. The name comes from an old Celtic word, Tamesas, meaning "dark". The London event aims to recreate the spiritual atmosphere associated with the traditional ceremony while bringing the symbolism of the Ganga to the Indian diaspora and wider audience in the UK.