'Worst Of All Time': Lollapalooza India 2027 Line-up Revealed; Katseye, Olivia Dean To Headline, Aditya Gadhvi, Anuv Jain Among Indian Artists |

The official line-up for Lollapalooza India 2027 is finally out, but instead of excitement, the announcement has sparked a wave of disappointment among music fans online. The fifth edition of the festival is set to take place on January 23 and 24, 2027, at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse, with a mix of international and Indian artists performing across four stages.

Among the biggest international names announced are Limp Bizkit, Olivia Dean, Katseye, 5 Seconds Of Summer and Fontaines D.C. The line-up will also feature performances by rock artist St. Vincent, EDM producer Steve Angello, Japanese DJ-producer Yousuke Yukimatsu and Stewart Copeland of The Police, who will perform with composer-producer Ricky Kej.

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The festival will mark India debuts for several of the international acts, including Olivia Dean, Katseye, 5 Seconds Of Summer and Fontaines D.C., giving fans an opportunity to watch the artists live for the first time in the country.

Indian Artists Bring A Diverse Mix

The Indian line-up features artists from a wide range of musical backgrounds. Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain is among the prominent names. He will be joined by fusion veterans Indian Ocean, instrumental act Blackstratblues, singer-songwriter Kayan, Rajasthani folk ensemble The Manganiyar Seduction, post-hardcore band Scribe, Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi and fusion artist Varijashree Venugopal.

With indie, folk, rock, electronic, pop and fusion acts sharing the same festival, Lollapalooza India 2027 is once again aiming for a genre-diverse experience.

Netizens Are Not Impressed

However, the announcement has received a largely mixed, with several social media users expressing disappointment with the line-up.

One user bluntly wrote, “Worst lineup of all time delete it alr.”

Another commented, “Fell off so hard since last years lineup.”

A third user simply summed up their reaction with, “mood hi kharab kardiya.”

Some reactions focused on the eclectic mix of artists, with one person describing the line-up as, “an absolute chaotic mess—it looks like someone put a Spotify playlist on shuffle across five completely different genres and decided to call it a festival lineup.”

Another social media user joked, “Lolla India’s lineup is so unknown this year, I’m starting to think they might invite me next.”