Loktak Day: Manipur Makes Annual Celebration A State Festival; Here's What To Know | X

The Manipur Cabinet has declared Loktak Day an annual state festival, highlighting the cultural, ecological and economic importance of Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India. The decision aims to strengthen awareness about the lake's significance and promote its conservation as a vital natural resource of the state. The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh.

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Manipur declares Loktak Day as a state festival

The Manipur Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, has declared Loktak Day a state festival. It will be celebrated annually on the full-moon day of Mera (Thanil of Mera) with the aim to recognise the cultural, ecological and economic significance of Loktak Lake.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting which was held at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Office at Mantripukhri on the evening of Wednesday. The annual festival will be organised at two locations. This year, the festival will be held at Loktak Lairembi Ground in Thanga at Komlakhong, and it will be organised by the Loktak Development Authority, in collaboration with local clubs, will organise the events.

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What is Loktak Lake?

Loktak Lake is the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India, which is located at Moirang in Manipur state. It is known for its distinctive floating masses of vegetation, soil and organic matter called phumdis. These floating formations are a defining feature of the lake's ecosystem and support a variety of aquatic plants, fish and other wildlife.

The lake plays an important role in the lives of local communities, providing livelihoods through fishing and supporting agriculture and other economic activities. It is also an important natural attraction, which draws visitors interested in Manipur's landscape, biodiversity and cultural heritage.

Why is Loktak Lake significant?

One of the most remarkable features of Loktak Lake is the Keibul Lamjao National Park, which is located in its southern part. It is widely recognised as the world's only floating national park and serves as the natural habitat of the endangered Sangai deer, also known as the dancing deer of Manipur.

The lake's ecological importance extends beyond its wildlife. It supports local livelihoods, contributes to the region's biodiversity and holds cultural significance for the people of Manipur.

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Environmental challenges and conservation efforts

However, Loktak Lake faces environmental challenges, including pollution, changes in water levels and the degradation of its natural ecosystem. Conservation efforts are crucial to protecting its biodiversity and ensuring that communities dependent on the lake continue to benefit from it. The celebrations of Loktak Day will feature traditional sports and conservation activities, cultural programmes and much more.