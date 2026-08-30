'Real Definition Of Miss Universe Is You': Sushmita Sen's Moment With Manipur Designer Goes Viral Amid Troll For 'Ignoring' Winner Kaziah Liz Mejo

Miss Universe India 2026 may have ended with a new crown, but one of the most heartwarming moments from the event happened away from the spotlight. As social media users debated Sushmita Sen’s interaction with winner Kaziah Liz Mejo, a backstage clip showed a much more personal side of the former Miss Universe.

Sushmita Sen's warm reunion with Manipur designer

The video, shared on Instagram on August 24 by Manipur-based fashion designer and entrepreneur Robert Naorem, was filmed shortly after the Miss Universe India 2026 finale in Jaipur.

Robert, who was the state director for Miss Universe Manipur, approached Sushmita as she stood near the event backdrop. Recognising him, Sushmita immediately exclaimed, "Oh my God! Oh my God!" before giving him a long hug.

Their conversation quickly turned personal, with Sushmita checking on him and asking about Manipur. She told him, “I was looking... standing and smiling on stage... I was looking that you will leave. Are you good? All good? Have you been in a good place? Manipur is in a better place?”

Check out the video below:

Robert then handed Sushmita two bags containing traditional Manipuri pieces. Clearly delighted by the gesture, she asked whether he had designed them before thanking him.

"I get gifts! Thank you! What did you get me? Did you design it? Thank you so much! This time you got me a different colour. The pink one is still the special one. Oh, you got me... flowers for me! Thank you, my jaan (sweetheart)!" she said.

The emotional exchange continued as Sushmita hugged Robert once again and opened up about the comfort she feels whenever she sees him.

"Means the world to me, you know? Seeing you anywhere, it's like I'm home. That's a huge, huge feeling of comfort," she told him.

Robert responded, "I feel the same too. I was so happy that I was able to meet you." Sushmita replied, "I am so happy too. Let's make this a habit."

Sharing the clip, Robert penned an emotional tribute to Sushmita, writing, "Forever you will be my favourite icon... have worked closely in this industry with many, but none like you. The real definition of Miss Universe is you, Sushmita Sen. Thank you for teaching me what humbleness, purity and love are all about.”

What happened with Miss Universe India winner Kaziah Liz Mejo?

The sweet reunion comes amid an online debate surrounding Sushmita's interaction with Kaziah Liz Mejo, who won the Miss Universe India 2026 title on August 23 in Jaipur.

The 19-year-old law student from Kerala was crowned the new Miss Universe India, while Sushmita, India's first Miss Universe, was part of the jury alongside Urvashi Rautela and other members.

Following the finale, another video showed Sushmita spending time with the emotional first runner-up. Some social media users interpreted the moment as Sushmita favouring the runner-up and claimed she had appeared to “ignore” Kaziah.