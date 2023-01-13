Lohri 2023: Top 5 makeup looks for newlywed bride to steal the spotlight

Lohri, a celebration that marks the beginning of New Year in Punjab is equally popular across India. The day is even more special for the newlywed brides. The first Lohri is considered lucky for all new brides. And who doesn’t want to look best when it comes to turning the eyes at you. While you have already selected your dress-up for the night, it all remains now to the makeup to complete the festive look. Aanchal Malhotra Gupta, founder of amág Beauty suggests five makeup tips for newlywed brides to help you look stunning.

Natural Soft Glam Makeup look

You look ethereal when you wear light glam makeup. Focus on bringing out your face's best features rather than overdoing the makeup to accomplish this style. To give your face a diffused appearance before adding the optimum natural soft glam makeup, use a pore-filling primer. Keep your eye makeup simple—it looks best that way. Apply a little coating of matte eye shadow and give your lids a subtle shimmery tint. Not forgetting to fill in your brows will help define your face. Finish off your soft glam makeup look with a nude lipstick. You may also use tinted lip balm and creamy lipstick to create the gorgeous ombre lip makeup look of your choosing.

Colourful bright eye makeup look

Go bold this festive season and experiment with your look. Try adding colours to your eye makeup. This will draw many eyes and add a theatrical element to your makeup look. You can choose from green eye shadow or blue and browon kajal on your waterline to produce a colourful eye appearance. This will give your eyes more depth and ensure that they can’t speak for themselves. Choose nude lipstick to complete your look.

Glossy makeup look

There is a natural glow on your face as a new bride but adding a hint of glam won’t harm. Slay the glossy look with dewy and light base makeup. Instead of covering your face in foundation, opt for brighter, more flushed makeup appearance. Use a dewy primer first to give your face a soft glow in order to get this look. Use a dewy primer first to give your face a soft glow. Make sure you choose the correct shade of foundation, concealer, and powder. Dab some blush on the apples of your cheeks and lightly dust it on your nose to give yourself a rosy appearance. Apply shimmery eye shadow , eyeliner and mascara to complete you look. Lipstick can be of your choice of colour.

Dramatic smokey eye look

Smoked-out eye look never fails and one of the idea occasions is to try them on Lohri. Elevate your appearance with dark smokey eyes paired with bronze or gold undertone. After sketching the winged eyeliner with your go-to kohl or pencil eyeliner, lightly smoke it out to add a little extra drama. Don't forget to use the same product and smudge it out down the lower lash line to create a smokey effect. A red or maroon lipstick and heavy mascara can be worn in addition to this to complete the look.

Modern desi look

Kohl eyes and nude lips is timeless look for any festival. Add an ethereal panache to your Lohri look with highlighter but make sure to keep your lips subtle nude or pink. Who doesn’t love traditionally rooted fashion and beauty? Remember the messy bun with fresh flowers our mums and dadis sport? Feel free to play your way with hues and colors.

