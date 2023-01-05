7 Indian Makeup brands that Gen Z love

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 05, 2023

Sugar Beauty is a popular choice amongst Gen Z for its wide range of foundation shades, Eye shadow palette and Lip sticks along with their colourful packaging

Sugar Beauty

Founded by Katrina Kaif the beauty brand Kay is known for its range of blush tiints, eye pencils and more

Kay Beauty

Gush Beauty is a company that offers quality products with funky packaging

Gush Beauty

Fae Beauty is another home grown brand witn wide range of products

Fae Beauty

My Glamm is a brand which is known to bring fun lip colours just as the Gen Z like within a budget

My Glamm

FAB 5 in 1 lipstick from Renee took the internet by storm and is a must have

Renee

Plum is known for its vegan, creulty free products within budget.

Plum