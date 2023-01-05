7 Indian Makeup brands that Gen Z love

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 05, 2023
Sugar Beauty is a popular choice amongst Gen Z for its wide range of foundation shades, Eye shadow palette and Lip sticks along with their colourful packaging
Founded by Katrina Kaif the beauty brand Kay is known for its range of blush tiints, eye pencils and more
Gush Beauty is a company that offers quality products with funky packaging
Fae Beauty is another home grown brand witn wide range of products
My Glamm is a brand which is known to bring fun lip colours just as the Gen Z like within a budget
FAB 5 in 1 lipstick from Renee took the internet by storm and is a must have
Plum is known for its vegan, creulty free products within budget.
