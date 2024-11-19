Logina Salah Creates History: Becomes First Contestant With Vitiligo At Miss Universe 2024

Canva

Logina Salah made history at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant held in Mexico City on November 17, becoming the first Egyptian contestant to reach the top 30 in the competition’s 73-year history. Her achievement marked a proud moment for Egypt and celebrated her remarkable journey to the global stage.

What made her accomplishment even more groundbreaking was her representation as the first-ever Miss Universe contestant with vitiligo. Salah’s presence redefined traditional beauty standards, sparking a powerful conversation about inclusivity and self-acceptance.

Logina Salah expresses gratitude

Sharing her gratitude with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, Salah wrote, “Thank you to everyone for being with me in this journey, it means a lot!”

“Let’s continue shaping a world free from hate and discrimination.” Her words resonated with audiences worldwide, drawing admiration from fans. One wrote, “Thank you for showing the world that it doesn’t matter what our differences are; dreams always come true.” Another shared, “You’ve won our hearts long ago, and now you’ve captured the admiration of thousands more!”

Who is Logina Salah?

Born on April 21, 1990, in Alexandria, Egypt, Salah’s journey was shaped by her advocacy for vitiligo awareness. She used her platform to educate people and promote inclusivity in the beauty industry, inspiring others with her confidence and determination.

In order to follow her aspirations, Salah moved to Dubai three years ago with her daughter Amy, who is ten years old. She established the Beyond The Surface Movement there, a platform that promotes inclusivity, empowerment, and a brighter future for girls and women. Her efforts through this project show her dedication to establishing secure environments that value and embrace diversity.



Salah's path to the Miss Universe stage involved more than simply her own achievements; it also involved influencing public opinion. She taught the world that beauty is found in courage, resiliency, and authenticity rather than external appearances by embracing her individual experience.



Her historic participation at Miss Universe 2024 is not only a win for Egypt but also a victory for inclusivity and breaking stereotypes. Logina Salah’s story is a powerful reminder that dreams are achievable when paired with perseverance and purpose.

What is Vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a chronic and long-lasting skin condition that causes skin discoloration in blotches. Vitiligo can cause discoloration in any part of the body including your mouth, hair and eyes. It is noticeable in people who have a dark or wheatish skin tone.