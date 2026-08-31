Lisa Finds 'Peace' In Kyoto, Turns Heads In Romantic Kimono-Style Ensemble

Inside Lisa's Kyoto getaway | Instagram

Kyoto seems to have brought out a softer, more romantic side of Lisa. Away from the high-energy world of K-pop performances, the BLACKPINK rapper and dancer recently gave fans a glimpse of her laid-back Japanese getaway, pairing quiet Kyoto moments with a wardrobe that moved effortlessly between quirky prints and romantic elegance.

Inside Lisa's peaceful getaway in Kyoto with dreamy looks

Sharing a series of photographs from the trip on Instagram, Lisa captioned the post, “Finding peace in Kyoto thanks to you 😉”. Her vacation diary captured everything from meals at a Japanese restaurant to leisurely moments surrounded by traditional wooden architecture, with her outfits adding their own dose of personality to the scenic escape.

Her first look oozed playful elegance in a vibrant yellow printed dress featuring a fitted black bodice with a corset-inspired structure. Thin straps kept the silhouette summery, while the flowing skirt brought movement to the outfit.

The dress was covered in colourful floral and graphic motifs, giving the otherwise feminine shape a quirky, almost whimsical touch. Lisa accessorised the outfit with gold jewellery and black heels, creating a simple contrast against the vivid yellow.

Her beauty styling stayed relaxed for the outing. She wore her long hair loose, with soft bangs framing her face and rounded off the glam with rosy-toned cheeks and nude lips.

For another Kyoto outing, Lisa shifted gears completely, trading the playful yellow for a more polished and ethereal aesthetic. She wore a fitted blush-pink floor-length dress with a high neckline and sleek silhouette. The streamlined design created an elongated shape, while a sheer pink cover-up layered over it brought a distinctly Japanese-inspired touch to the look.

The lightweight outer layer featured a floral print and kimono-like construction, complete with tasselled edges. Rather than overwhelming the outfit with traditional styling, Lisa balanced the cover-up with oversized floral-inspired accessories.

Statement rings, flower-adorned footwear and a small structured handbag added personality to the otherwise pared-back ensemble. Her straight hair and signature bangs were kept understated, allowing the delicate pink palette and floral details to do most of the talking.