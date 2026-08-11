BLACKPINK’s Lisa Explores Utah In Style, From Canyon Trails To Boat Days

By: Aanchal C | August 11, 2026
Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa, appeared to have fully embraced Utah’s dramatic landscape, sharing a series of photos from her getaway
The singer-rapper posed against the blue water and pale rocky landscape in a relaxed boat-day look, wearing a pink bikini with a loose white cover-up
Her minimal makeup, loose hair and relaxed expressions made the photo dump feel natural and unfiltered
Away from the dramatic landscapes, Lisa also included more personal vacation moments, including casual selfies inside a vehicle
The singer was seen making her way through narrow red-rock canyons, posing between towering sandstone walls and taking in the natural surroundings
For her outdoor outings, Lisa opted for comfortable, sporty separates, featuring a fitted pink long-sleeved crop top, black flared leggings and a baseball cap
From winding through sandstone canyons to lounging on a boat, the trip showed a quieter side of the BLACKPINK star, and her “red rock therapy” caption summed up the mood perfectly
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