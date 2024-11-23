Lindt Chocolate Raises Health Concerns After Heavy Metals Found In 'Expertly Crafted' Bars; Know How This Can Affect Your Health

Pinterest

Swiss chocolatiers Lindt & Sprungli are facing a lawsuit in the United States. The lawsuit claims that its dark chocolate bars have high levels of lead and cadmium, two harmful heavy metals. This legal action was filed in February 2023 after a 2022 report by Consumer Reports tested 28 dark chocolate bars sold in the US for heavy metals.

The report found that Lindt’s chocolates had some lead and cadmium, but they were not the worst offenders. Two Lindt products, sold under the Ghirardelli brand, were listed as "safer choices" because they had lower metal levels compared to others.

Lindt has denied the claims made in the lawsuit. The company said: "Lindt & Sprüngli disagrees with all the allegations made in the US lawsuit. Our quality and safety procedures ensure that all products are safe to consume."

The company also said its chocolates meet all safety rules and standards. Despite this, the lawsuit has raised concerns among American consumers about the safety of foods like dark chocolate.

How are heavy metals in food items affecting your health?

Everyday, we consume multiple packaged products, trusting the ingredients and the lab tested reports. It is disturbing to know that we have been consuming such heavy metals through our favourite chocolates and think of the impact it can have on our bodies.

Answering these questions, Dr Rekha Sharma, Consultant Physician, Ruby Hall, Wanowrie, Pune shared her insights. "As a doctor, I often get questions about the safety of the foods we consume daily. One concern that’s been coming up more often is the presence of heavy metals like lead, cadmium, and arsenic in chocolates – yes, even those from popular brands like Lindt," she said

"These heavy metals can find their way into cocoa beans through contaminated soil or during production processes, and they do pose some health risks," she said and shared how the metals can damage our body.

Lead: Chronic exposure to lead is particularly concerning for children. It can affect their brain development, potentially leading to cognitive and behavioral issues.

Cadmium: Over time, cadmium can damage the kidneys and weaken bones, again posing a greater risk to kids.

Arsenic: This toxic element is linked to serious health problems, including certain cancers and developmental issues in children with long-term exposure.

"While this might sound alarming, it’s important to remember that moderation is key. Enjoying chocolate occasionally as part of a balanced diet is generally fine. Manufacturers are also working to monitor and reduce these levels. Stay informed, read labels, and when in doubt, consult your healthcare provider, " Dr. Rekha advised.