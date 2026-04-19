Life Jacket Worn By Titanic Survivour Sold For Nearly ₹9 Crore At England Auction

Titanic survivour's live jacket sold in auction | Image Courtesy: Instagram (titani_memorabilia)

More than a century after one of history’s most tragic maritime disasters, a statement piece of the past has resurfaced, and it’s making headlines worldwide. A life jacket worn by a survivor of the RMS Titanic has been sold at auction in England for a staggering 670,000 pounds (approximately ₹8.39 crore), as reported by AP.

More about the historic live jacket

According to reports, the life-saving garment once belonged to Laura Mabel Francatelli, a first-class passenger who managed to escape the sinking vessel aboard a lifeboat. What makes the piece even more extraordinary is that it carries signatures from Francatelli and other survivors who shared the same lifeboat, turning it into a rare piece.

The auction, conducted by Henry Aldridge & Son in Devizes, western England, featured a collection of Titanic memorabilia. However, the life jacket reportedly emerged as the highlight of the sale, far surpassing its pre-auction estimate of 250,000 to 350,000 pounds.

Another notable item from the auction was a seat cushion believed to be from one of the Titanic’s lifeboats. It fetched an impressive 390,000 pounds and was acquired by museum owners based in the United States, who already operate Titanic-themed exhibits.

More about the Titanic incident

Often described as the world’s most luxurious ocean liner at the time, the RMS Titanic set sail on its maiden voyage from England to New York in 1912. Tragically, it struck an iceberg near Newfoundland and sank within hours on April 15, leading to the loss of around 1,500 lives out of more than 2,200 passengers and crew.

Even today, the Titanic continues to capture global conversations, not just because of the scale of the disaster, but also due to the stories of those on board.