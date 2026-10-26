Life At Cordelia Sky: Luxury At Sea, Bollywood Nights And A Floating Escape Worth Crores; Celebs Call It ‘Amazing’ |

What does it feel like to swap the city skyline for endless sea views, picture-perfect corners and a luxurious escape on the water? Cordelia Cruises’ newest ship, Cordelia Sky, promises just that! Experiencing the ship during its launch offered a glimpse into a cruise holiday where luxury meets leisure, with beautifully designed rooms, scenic views and plenty of Instagram-worthy spots for pictures and videos.

A Glimpse Into Cordelia Sky's Luxury

Cordelia Cruises President and CEO Jurgen Bailom offered an interesting insight into the ship’s upkeep, referring to Cordelia Sky as a “Madam”. Explaining the analogy, he said that keeping a lady looking good comes at a considerable cost. He also revealed that the ship’s acquisition cost was close to Rs. 3,000 crore.

Cordelia Sky can accommodate 2,280 guests at full occupancy across 1,002 staterooms, including 245 Mini Suites, 11 Penthouse Suites and four Chairman’s Suites. Spread across 12 decks, the ship brings together relaxation, dining, fitness and entertainment, ensuring there is something for every kind of traveller. Guests can unwind by the two swimming pools, soak in one of the five hot tubs or head to the sports court for some activity. A gym adds to the fitness options. Keeping Indian travellers at the heart of the experience, Cordelia Sky offers Jain, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food options, alongside Indian and continental cuisine across its restaurants.

Bollywood Entertainment Takes Centre Stage

The sea may have been the backdrop, but Bollywood took centre stage aboard Cordelia Sky! The morning saw energetic dance performances set the mood, with guests grooving to popular Bollywood chartbusters, cheering for the performers and whistling along to their favourite numbers. The entertainment took a theatrical turn in the evening with Tu Aashiqui Hai, a musical production that brought together music, drama and storytelling. Presented by Wizard Theatricals and directed by Viraf Sarkari, the show added a dose of live theatrical magic to the cruise experience. From high-energy dance performances that got the audience moving to an evening musical that kept them engaged, the entertainment line-up offered guests two distinct ways to enjoy the day.

Celebrities Spill Tea On Their Cordelia Sky Experience

Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Sawant: ‘It’s a beautiful ship’

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi stars Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha Sawant were all praise for Cordelia Sky. When asked about their experience aboard the ship, Sandeep said, “It’s nice. It’s so much exciting here. It’s so much beautiful,” while Ashlesha summed it up by calling it “a beautiful ship”.

Sharing what they were enjoying the most, Sandeep highlighted the range of activities available onboard, adding that guests could also choose to do nothing and simply soak in the views. Ashlesha, meanwhile, was drawn to the sense of connection among passengers. “Everyone is like, as if it’s a family. You don’t know people, but they are like same set of people,” she said, describing the warm atmosphere aboard the cruise.

Anuska Ghosh: ‘I’m having a lot of fun’

Bigg Boss Bangla and Splitsvilla 16 fame Anuska Ghosh is making the most of her time away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Sharing why the trip holds a special place in her heart, she said, “This trip is very close to my heart because spending my off-time here because itna sab kuch bahar ki duniya me hai. So, phone is not here, I’m having a lot of fun.”

For Anuska, the opportunity to disconnect from the digital world and enjoy a break from her phone has been one of the biggest highlights of the Cordelia Sky experience.

Sadaf Shankar: Sky Bar steals the show

Splitsvilla fame Sadaf Shankar was equally impressed by the ship’s scale and luxurious setting. Calling her experience “amazing”, she said, “It’s been amazing, it’s so massive. Everything is so amazing and so luxurious.”

Among the many spaces aboard Cordelia Sky, the Sky Bar emerged as her favourite spot. Enjoying a drink while taking in the beautiful views, Sadaf found the bar to be the perfect place to unwind and soak up the cruise atmosphere.