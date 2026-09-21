Leafless Orchid Species, Known As ‘Ghost Flower’, Discovered In Arunachal Pradesh

Scientists Discover Rare Leafless ‘Ghost Flower’ Orchid In Arunachal Pradesh | X

Scientists have recorded the discovery of a rare leafless orchid species, Gastrodia keyiensis, popularly described as a “Ghost Flower,” in a remote gorge along the Keyi River in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district, marking a new addition to the state's rich botanical diversity.

The plant belongs to the orchid family and is notable for its unusual appearance. Unlike most flowering plants, leafless orchids lack conventional green leaves and rely on specialised underground structures and associations with fungi for much of their nutrition. Their unusual biology makes them difficult to spot in the wild and contributes to their rarity.

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Scientists record discovery of orchid species

In Arunachal Pradesh, scientists have identified a rare leafless orchid species, Gastrodia keyiensis, popularly described as a “Ghost Flower,” in a remote gorge along the Keyi River in the state's Keyi Panyor district. The orchid was found at approximately 1,000 metres during a botanical examination. Scientists documented only five blooming individuals at the location, emphasising the species' secretive characteristics and restricted known range.

Discovery published in taxonomic journal

The new discovery has been formally published in the international taxonomic journal Phytotaxa in a paper authored by Madhusudhan Khanal, Shuvadip Sarkar, Dipankar Borah, Neelam Gap, Santosh Kumar Rai, and Devendra Kumar. The paper was published on September 9. The researchers are affiliated with institutions including the G B Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Kaliabor College, Sikkim University, and the Botanical Survey of India.

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Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh shared the discovery on his social media handle X and wrote, "Arunachal Pradesh continues to reveal the remarkable richness of its natural heritage. The discovery of Gastrodia keyiensis, a rare leafless orchid from Keyi Panyor district, adds another fascinating chapter to the biodiversity of our State. Found in the deep shade of a remote gorge along the Keyi River, this elusive orchid survives without leaves or chlorophyll, relying on soil fungi for its nutrients."

Calling Arunachal Pradesh the Orchid Paradise of India, the Deputy CM wrote, "With around 600 documented orchid species, Arunachal Pradesh truly stands as an “Orchid Paradise of India”. Discoveries such as this remind us of the extraordinary biodiversity of the Eastern Himalayas and our responsibility to protect it."