'Green Gold Of Our Land': CM Pema Khandu Celebrates Arunachal Pradesh’s Bamboo Heritage On World Bamboo Day

'More Than Just A Plant': Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Says On World Bamboo Day | X

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the cultural, ecological, and economic importance of bamboo on World Bamboo Day, describing the plant as being more than just a plant and calling it "Green Gold". The occasion is observed annually on September 18 to raise awareness about bamboo and its potential for sustainable development.

Taking to social media, Khandu said bamboo has a significant place in the lives and traditions of people in Arunachal Pradesh. He also highlighted its role in supporting livelihoods and promoting environmentally sustainable practices across the state. "On this World Bamboo Day, let us recognise its timeless value and promote its sustainable use while preserving the rich knowledge and craftsmanship passed down through generations," said CM Khandu in his post.

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CM Pema Khandu calls bamboo 'Green Gold'

Bamboo is widely used in Arunachal Pradesh for traditional homes, handicrafts, household items, musical instruments, and food. Several communities in the northeastern state have long relied on bamboo as part of their everyday lives and cultural practices. On the occasion of World Bamboo Day, CM Pema Khandu highlighted the role of bamboo in our lives, calling it more than just a plant. Highlighting its significance in Arunachal Pradesh, the CM said, "Bamboo is more than just a plant in Arunachal Pradesh. It is woven into our homes, handicrafts, traditions, livelihoods, and our relationship with the forests, truly the “Green Gold” of our land."

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World Bamboo Day

World Bamboo Day is celebrated annually on September 18 to raise global awareness about the environmental, economic, and social benefits of bamboo. This year's theme is “Bamboo Beyond Borders.”

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World Bamboo Day was established by the World Bamboo Organisation to draw attention to the potential of bamboo and encourage its sustainable cultivation and use. The day also aims to promote awareness about the environmental and economic opportunities associated with the plant.