Laxmi Agarwal Birthday: The acid attack survivor who is a symbol of courage and hope

Laxmi Agarwal |

Laxmi Agarwal, once known as the acid attack survivor, is now just Laxmi – a mother, a symbol of courage, hope and love for life. Her inspiring story has stirred millions of hearts across the country. She is a motivational speaker and messenger for millions of social voices. She also helps other acid attack survivors so that they can also lead dignified lives. Laxmi Agarwal celebrates her birthday on June 1.

She was just 15 years old when her attacker threw acid on her in 2005 after she refused his proposal. The attack happened one day when she was passing through Khan Market, Delhi, and the attacker and his brother’s girlfriend attacked her and left her unconscious on the street. She took her case against her attacker, Naeem Khan, to court, and he was condemned to 10 years in prison after a four-year trial, while his sister, Rakhi, was sentenced to seven years in prison.

On her birthday, let us know more about the courageous lady.

Laxmi's courageous steps

Despite the criticism and constant backlash, Agarwal refused to let this unjust and heinous crime, navigate her life and completed her diploma in vocational training from the National Institute of Open Schooling.

She filed a PIL in the Supreme Court that received 27k signatures, seeking new laws and amendments that dealt with acid attack crimes, and also demanding a ban on the sale of acid.

In July 2013, the Supreme Court issued decisions that resulted in the restriction of acid sales, compensation for victims, aftercare, and rehabilitation of survivors, limited government compensation, reservation in educational institutions, and better access to jobs.

In 2014 she founded Chhav foundation, which assists acid attack survivors with rehabilitation, medical and legal aid, counselling, job opportunities, etc.

Her cafe, 'Sheroes Hangout' at Agra's Fatehabad Road employs acid attack victims and provides livelihood opportunities to work towards boosting the confidence of the survivors.

Agarwal now counsels the patients on the right procedures to follow in case of an attack. She even encourages the public to donate skin.

Read Also To rehabilitate acid attack victims, Gurugram school students take action