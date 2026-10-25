Lakshmi Puja Festive Rush: Guwahati Shoppers Flock To Ganeshguri Market For Puja Essentials

Lakshmi Puja 2026: Guwahati Markets Buzz With Festive Shopping Ahead Of Celebrations | X

Guwahati is gearing up for Lakshmi Puja as markets across the city witness a festive rush, with shoppers purchasing flowers, offerings and other essentials for the occasion. Ganeshguri market is bustling with activity as households prepare to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, who is the Hindu deity of wealth, prosperity and abundance. Let's take a look in detail.

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Guwahati Gears Up For Lakshmi Puja

Guwahati has geared up for Lakshmi Puja as markets bustle with people buying puja essentials.

With the festival bringing families together for prayers and rituals, shoppers are visiting local markets to purchase items required for the puja. From fresh flowers to traditional offerings, the market is witnessing festive fervour as preparations gather pace.

Guwahati Markets Witness Festive Rush

Ganeshguri market is one of Guwahati’s busy shopping areas and is seeing shoppers browse through stalls selling puja essentials. Flowers and other ritual items remain important purchases for devotees preparing for the celebrations. While Diwali's Lakshmi Puja is set to occur in November, devotees were also seen shopping for Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja, which is being observed on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

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The rush reflects the significance of Lakshmi Puja in Hindu households, where families clean and decorate their homes, arrange offerings and prepare for prayers seeking the goddess’s blessings.

Religious Significance Of Lakshmi Puja

Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped as the deity of wealth, fortune and prosperity. Devotees offer prayers to seek her blessings for financial stability, happiness and well-being.

Lakshmi Puja is observed on different occasions across India, with the rituals and customs varying by region. In many communities, devotees decorate their homes, light lamps and offer flowers, sweets and other traditional items to the goddess. In 2026, Lakshmi Puja is set to be observed on November 8.