Lakmé Fashion Week 2023: Shanaya Kapoor looks sizzling in yellow shimmery sari as showstopper; mommy Maheep & sisters Anshula and Khushi Kapoor turn cheerleaders

Shanaya Kapoor dazzled in a glittering yellow saree as showstopper for Dyson x Arpita Mehta’s summer collection in partnership with FDCI.

She looked stunning in a glamourous yellow saree with a long pallu touching the floor behind her as she walked her way towards the audience. Mommy Maheep Kapoor, sisters Anshula and Khushi were present to cheer Shanaya. Shibani Dandekar was also present to encourage her.

Setting the summer holiday mood, Arpita’s collection was a masterful blend of floral and geometric prints and bright pops of colour to create an array of looks with blooming florals to meditative patterns and bold solids.

The collection was elevated with striking embellishments like sequins, mirror drop tassels embroidery, mother of pearl beads, coral beads and cowrie shells making each piece stand out.

"We have used sequins for the first time in our embroidery along with mirrorwork. The idea is to go glam in a contemporary manner,” said the designer.

The colour palette of this collection is an exciting mix of toasted orange, acid yellow, sage green, and coconuts that bring the summer vibes to life. The collection features a range of silhouettes such as easy breezy low-waisted pants, panelled capes, bralettes, kaftans, and maxis (fitted dresses) that make for the perfect summer setup, whether it's for a day at the beach or a night out on the town.

Arpita Mehta's Summer 2023 Collection will debut on the Lakmé India Fashion Week X FDCI stage on 11th March’23.