Ladakh Astro Festival Promotes Astronomy, Tourism And Dark Sky Conservation

Ladakh Astro Festival 2026 | Discover Leh Ladakh

Known for its breathtaking landscapes and crystal-clear skies, Ladakh is once again drawing attention for its unique astronomical appeal through the vibrant Astro Festival, which began on Wednesday in Leh, spanning across Leh, Kargil, Zanskar, and the deep valleys of Nubra and Changthang. The festival celebrates the region’s internationally recognised dark sky heritage, offering astronomy enthusiasts, travellers, and locals a chance to witness the wonders of the universe under some of the clearest night skies in the world.

Ladakh celebrates Astro Festival

The festival was inaugurated in Leh in collaboration with tourism authorities, local communities, and astronomy experts, including the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, and the Indian Astronomical Observatory (IAO). The festival aims to promote astrotourism while raising awareness about the importance of preserving natural dark skies from light pollution. Ladakh’s high altitude, dry climate, and minimal artificial lighting make it one of the best destinations in India for stargazing and astrophotography.

The event commenced with the festival launch

The inaugural ceremony featured Director General of Police Mukesh Singh as the chief guest, with Annapurni Subramaniam, the Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, also in attendance. The event commenced with the festival launch, opening remarks, and welcoming speeches, followed by presentations that showcased the Indian Astronomical Observatory, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, and the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR), recognised as one of the highest dark sky reserves globally.

Different parts of the country participate

The event features a variety of engaging activities, including telescope observation sessions, astrophotography workshops, sky-mapping programmes, science exhibitions, and interactive talks by astronomers. Visitors can observe celestial wonders such as the Milky Way galaxy, Saturn’s rings, constellations, meteor showers, and distant planets with remarkable clarity.

The festival has drawn participation from astronomers, photographers, students, and travellers from different parts of the country. Participants from different parts of the country are taking part in stargazing sessions, astrophotography workshops, science talks, and night-sky observations over the coming days. The festival will run until May 26, 2026.