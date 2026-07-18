Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Fame Sana Saeed Reveals Battling Unusual 'Eating Disorder'; What Is Bulimia, Early Signs & Treatment |

Actor Sana Saeed, best known for her memorable performances in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Student of the Year, has opened up about a deeply personal chapter of her life. Taking to social media, the actress revealed that she had been battling bulimia, an eating disorder that went undiagnosed for years because she didn't even know such a condition existed.

Sharing her recovery journey, Sana said that she silently struggled with the disorder for a long time before finally learning about bulimia and seeking professional help. She also revealed that she has now made a full recovery and hopes her story encourages others to recognise the signs and seek timely treatment.

In her heartfelt post, she wrote, "I didn’t know I had an eating disorder for years. Not because I wasn’t suffering, but because I had never heard the words. Growing up nobody talked about it. There was no language for what I was going through so I carried it silently and alone for a long time."

"When I finally read about bulimia I understood for the first time what was happening to me. And even then the shame of admitting it, even just to myself, took years to move through. I’m sharing this because somewhere out there someone is carrying something they don’t even have a name for yet. And I want them to know, it has a name. You are not alone. And there is a way through," She added.

She urged others to be alert and take necessary action if they spot any symptoms. She wrote, "I am fully recovered and I have never felt more at home in my body or my life. If you are struggling, please reach out to someone you trust or look for eating disorder support in your region. You deserve real help from someone qualified to give it."

What Is Bulimia?

Bulimia nervosa is a serious eating disorder in which a person experiences recurring episodes of consuming unusually large amounts of food in a short period, followed by behaviours aimed at preventing weight gain. These may include self-induced vomiting, excessive exercise, fasting or misuse of laxatives and other medications.

People with bulimia often appear to have a normal body weight, making the condition difficult to identify in its early stages. It is closely linked to emotional distress, anxiety, low self-esteem and an unhealthy preoccupation with body image.

Early Signs And Symptoms

-Frequent episodes of binge eating

-Self-induced vomiting after meals

-Excessive concern about body weight or appearance

-Strict dieting or fasting between binge episodes

-Visiting the bathroom immediately after eating

-Swollen cheeks or jaw due to repeated vomiting

-Tooth sensitivity or erosion caused by stomach acid

-Mood changes, anxiety or feelings of guilt after eating

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Treatment For Bulimia

Bulimia is a treatable condition, especially when diagnosed early. Treatment usually involves a combination of psychotherapy, particularly cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), nutritional counselling and, in some cases, medication to address associated anxiety or depression.

Recovery also requires ongoing emotional support from mental health professionals, family members and support groups. Experts advise anyone experiencing symptoms to seek help from a qualified healthcare provider rather than attempting to manage the condition alone.