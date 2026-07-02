Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Everything To Know About Correct Date, Subh Muhurat, Significance And More

Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 | Canva

Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the significant Hindu observances. It is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is observed every month on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the moon).

This Chaturthi is dedicated to the Krishnapingala form of Lord Ganesha, who is depicted with a dark brown or black complexion. The festival is primarily celebrated in Maharashtra, but this auspicious festival is also celebrated in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Goa. The festival holds a special place in the cultural fabric of Maharashtra.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi date

According to Drik Panchang, in 2026, it will be observed on Friday, July 3.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 02:50 PM on Jul 03, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 04:09 PM on Jul 04, 2026

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 09:19 PM

Significance of the observance

Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi is a specific Sankashti Chaturthi, which is one of the significant fasting days among the twelve that occur yearly. On this day, people worship Lord Ganesha to seek the deity’s special blessing for success, good health, and the removal of obstacles from their path.

This day involves fasting, prayer, and offering prayers to Ganesha, along with other prescribed rituals. According to mythology, it is considered the day when Lord Shiva declared the supremacy of Lord Ganesha to other gods.

Rituals and practices

Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi emphasises his power to overcome challenges. The rituals for Krishnapingala Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi are similar to those of other Sankashti Chaturthi. Devotees should wake up early in the morning and take a bath before sunrise. Wear neat and clean clothes and visit Lord Ganesha temples to seek Ganapati’s blessing. Devotees should keep fast and recite the specific Vrata Katha. Also perform puja rituals at your home.