Korean New Year 2023: Everything you need to know about Seollal

Picture for representation | Twitter/Culturetrip

Korean New Year or ‘Seollal’, which falls on January 22 this year, is a festival that marks the first day of the Korean calendar. It is one of the most important traditional Korean holidays, which usually occurs in January or February on the second new moon after the winter solstice.

Seollal lasts three days, including the day before and the day after their New Year’s Day. Both South Korea and North Korea observe this holiday.

It’s a festive occasion when Koreans take time to remember their heritage. If possible, they return to their hometowns to visit their parents and other relatives.

Koreans celebrate their new year based on the lunisolar calendar, tracking both the moon and the sun. This calendar system was developed by agrarian societies, and continues to be used in certain countries.

Traditions

At the celebration, men and women, often don traditional dress purchased just for the occasion and bow to their elders- a kind of bowing known as sebae.

While bowing, they say “Sae hae mahnee badeuseyo,” which means- "Please receive many new year blessings.” In return, elders might give some cash to young bowers, which is placed in a pouch called bok jumoni.

Traditional food

One food staple at Seollal is tteokguk (rice cake soup). There was a time tteokguk was only served once a year, for this holiday, as it was believed that by eating it, you become a year older.

The jesa table (a high dining table used for ceremonial purposes) might also include an assortment of jeon-fried, savory pancakes filled with vegetables, meats or seafood.

Other menu items include mung bean pancakes, Korean BBQ, kimchi dumplings, Korean dumpling soup, glass noodle stir fry and sweet rice bars.

Read Also Chinese New Year 2023: 7 Chinese foods you must eat to bring good luck this Lunar New Year

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)