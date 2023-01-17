Eat these 7 Chinese dishes to bring luck on this Lunar New Year

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 17, 2023

Chinese New Year is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. Chinese New Year this year falls on Sunday, January 22

Chinese people believe that the more dumplings you eat, the more money you will make in the upcoming year

A Spicy Perspective

Dumplings are associated with currency and bring prosperity and luck

Fish also represents having more money in the upcoming year and the head of the fish is to be placed towards guests or elders

Also known as 'Longevity noodles', Chinese people love to eat uncut noodles on this day as it symbolises long life

Duck or chicken could be lucky to have this Chinese New Year 2023

Chicken is served whole, as it symbolises family unity and togetherness

Spring rolls symbolises wealth and good fortune. They are often filled with chicken, garlic, pork, shrimp, carrots or bean sprouts

Thanks For Reading!

Chinese New Year 2023: 8 places in Mumbai to eat scrumptious Chinese meal this Lunar New Year
Find out More