Chinese New Year 2023: 8 places in Mumbai to eat scrumptious Chinese meal this Lunar New Year

Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year and Spring Festival, means different things to different people throughout the world, but one thing is constant: the new year brings people together. To help spread the pleasure, we've compiled a list of our favourite Mumbai restaurants serving up some of the most delicious Chinese meals that will leave you and your tastes perfectly satisfied!

House of Mandarin, Bandra & Powai

An award-winning Asian restaurant by Rachel Goenka, House of Mandarin is a beautiful ode to the illustrious history of Chinese cuisine. It has swiftly established itself as a popular Asian restaurant in Mumbai with its warm, inviting dining spaces and a great fine dining experience. The varied Asian restaurant serves food that looks wonderful, tastes excellent, and comforts the spirit. The Classic Roast Chicken, Crispy Duck Spring Roll, and Chicken and Chilli Oil Dumplings are a must-try.

JIA, Colaba

Get ready for some fantastic Asian food, a cheerful dining experience with no compromise on quality, and a refreshingly beautiful atmosphere at JIA- The Oriental Kitchen. JIA has specially curated a menu adhering to its exemplary setting. The XO Chicken Dumpling, Shanghai Chicken Soup Dumpling, and Truffle & Edamame Dumpling are some of the highlights. Complementing the ultra-modern and elaborate food menu, the beverage program for JIA is a modern reincarnation of exquisitely crafted cocktails, inspired to help drinkers discover multi-dimensional cocktails from the bold down to the subtle.

Royal China, Fort

Experience the Royal Dining at Royal China. Royal China India serves authentic Chinese food bearing in mind the constantly evolving and emerging trends and tastes from around the world. You can rest assured knowing that all the ingredients used are freshly sourced and authentic. In addition to the delectable Cantonese dishes, there's an extensive list of fine wines to choose from.

Kuai Kitchen, Colaba & Khar

Kuai Kitchen is one of those locations that will always have a special place in your heart. There are now two branches, one in Colaba that covers south Mumbai and one in Khar that services Bandra, Khar, and the adjacent districts. Kuai Kitchen strives to be a place for great and reasonably priced Asian food. Don't miss out on their Truffle & Edamame Garlic Fried Rice.

One8, Juhu

'One8 Commune' is a one-of-a-kind casual dining and bar space. It is helmed by the former captain of the Indian Cricket team Virat Kohli. Located at Kishore Kumar's old house, it celebrates the pluralism and humanism that being in the "commune" implies. With Pawan Bisht, Corporate Chef, in charge of all culinary issues, the kitchen at One8 Commune serves you a remarkable feast of diverse cuisines prepared with love, elegance, and accuracy. The Mushroom Googly Dimsums made with assorted wild mushrooms, cream cheese, vegetarian broth, and truffle oil is a must-have.

Dona Deli, Bandra

Designed by Tejal Mathur of Pali Village Café fame, Donna deli is inspired by elegant cafés from the streets of Rome. It is the kind of place where you can visit to have a coffee and end up having a cocktail in the evening. As for the menu, there’s something to suit every taste here, especially Asian. Take a bite into some Donna favorites like the Chef Special Chilly Cheese Dimsum, Crystal Veg, and more.

All Saints, Khar

All Saints, a contemporary, sophisticated, and exquisite all-day restaurant has opened its doors to all foodies looking to celebrate the Chinese New Year. This invigorating new location focuses on expertly blending diverse cuisines to provide a fascinating experience. So grab your seats and be prepared to go on a gastronomic adventure that will delight even the most discriminating palate. Be sure to try the Corn and Water Chestnut Dimsum and Activated Charcoal Spicy Chicken Dimsum.

Ginkgo, Dadar

Gingko - A Pan-Asian cloud kitchen is ready to celebrate Chinese New Year, with some of their specials on the menu. Ginkgo’s hot steaming food is known for its best flavours and has been ruling the hearts of Asian food lovers in Bombay. With a medley of Pan-Asian flavours prepared to perfection to satisfy all your food cravings, they have Dan Dan Noodles, Triple Schezwan Fried Rice, Burnt Garlic Fried Rice, Paneer Garlic and Dry Red Chilli, Singapore Spring Roll, Burnt Butter and Garlic Noodles, Manchow Soup, and Stir-Fried Veggies as the perfect place to order-in for the Chinese New Year.

