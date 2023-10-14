Know Why You Should Visit PM Modi's Favourite Places In Uttarakhand; Parvati Kund & Jageshwar Temples | Twitter- Narendra Modi

Uttarakhand is revered as 'Dev Bhoomi', the 'Land of Gods' with its awe-inspiring landscape adorned with sacred peaks, lakes, and rivers. The winding roads and high-altitude hiking trails lead to magnificent pilgrimage sites where ancient tales from Hindu epics come to life.

While the state is dominated by the presence of deities like Shiva and Parvati, traces of British colonial influence are also evident: the legacy of hunter Jim Corbett lives on in the renowned tiger reserve named after him, and once hill stations favoured by the British during the Raj era are now bustling holiday towns.

Additionally, Rishikesh gained global fame as a spiritual hub and yoga destination, thanks to the Beatles, who were drawn to the city, leaving an enduring impact on seekers and practitioners from around the world.

On his recent trip to Uttarakhand, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his experience of the visit to this place. He shared a few pictures from his trip and wrote, "If someone were to ask me, if there is one place you must visit in Uttarakhand which place would it be, I would say you must visit Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in the Kumaon region of the state. The natural beauty and divinity will leave you spellbound.

Of course, Uttarakhand has many well-known places worth visiting and I have also visited the state very often. This includes the sacred places of Kedarnath and Badrinath, which are the most memorable experiences. But, to return to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples after many years has been special."

Parvati Kund

Parvati Kund | Twitter- Narendra Modi

Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh stands as one of India's holiest Hindu pilgrimage sites, situated at an elevation of approximately 5,338 feet amidst the scenic Kumaon hills in Uttarakhand. It holds immense spiritual importance, being believed as the place where Lord Shiva and Parvati meditated. Every year, numerous devout Hindus flock here to seek blessings from this divine couple.

Upon reaching Parvati Kund, you'll be greeted by a breathtaking sight of snow-covered mountains embracing the area. The landscape exudes a captivating, almost otherworldly beauty that enchants both your heart and soul. Surrounding the Kund are various small temples and shrines, enhancing the spiritual experience of pilgrims. Additionally, the vicinity boasts numerous restaurants and cafes offering delectable local cuisine, providing a perfect way to conclude your pilgrimage to Parvati Kund.

Jageshwar Temples

Jageshwar Temples | Twitter- Narendra Modi

Jageshwar town located near Almora in Uttarakhand is renowned as a Hindu pilgrimage site which encompasses several significant temples, including Dandeshwar Temple, Chandi-ka-Temple, Jageshwar Temple, Kuber Temple, Mritunjaya Temple, Nanda Devi or Nau Durga, Nava-grah Temple, a Pyramidal shrine, and Surya Temple.

Jageshwar Temples | Twitter- Narendra Modi

The Jageshwar Temples, also known as Jageswar Temples or Jageshwar Valley Temples, constitute a collection of 125 ancient Hindu temples dating back to the period between the 7th and 14th centuries. They predominantly showcase the architectural style of North Indian Nagara, although there are a few exceptions displaying designs from South and Central India. The temples are dedicated to various deities, with many honouring Lord Shiva, while others nearby are devoted to Lord Vishnu, Shakti Goddesses, and the Surya tradition of Hinduism.

