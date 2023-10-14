India Vs Pak World Cup 2023: 8 Must-Visit Iconic Food Joints In Ahmedabad

By: Chhaya Gupta | October 14, 2023
If you are in Ahmedabad to witness the India Vs Pak World Cup today- that is October 14, you can visit these iconic food joints to satisfy your taste buds. New Irani Restaurant near the Bhadra Fort: It is known for its bun maska and you can even try the omelette or a meat feast of paya, chicken masala and chaap
Chandra Villas, Gandhi Road: It is a 123-year-old restaurant that introduced 'Gujarati Thali' in 1901 to the people of Ahmedabad. You must try their Gujarati Thali and the classic fafda-jalebi which is served with a papaya relish called cheen, along with chopped onions, chillies and a kadhi
Bhatiyar Gali of Khas Bazaar near Manek Chowk: It is a meat lovers haven selling its 600-year-old tradition lip-smacking delicacies like Tava-Biryani, Bheja Masala, Chicken Angaar, Keema Samosas, Chaap Fry and Bhuna Gosht
Bera Samosa House is an iconic food joint that is about a century-old and is famous for its spiced minced meat samosas
Das Khaman is famous place in Ahmedabad for Gujarati farsan which is about 100-year-old which serves different varieties of khamans like Toast Khaman, Dahiwala Khaman, Tam Tam Khaman, Greenfry Khaman, Dhoklas, Patra, Khandvi and other local mouth-watering snacks
Vishalla in Vasna will give you an aura of Gujarat's rich cultural heritage through traditionally decorated mud huts. It also has a performance area for music and dance. It serves mouth-watering authentic Gujarati cuisine from Dhokla to delicious Undhiyu and much more
Welcomheritage Mani Mansion, Ellisbridge: This heritage house was built in 1923 and houses a charming garden café called Fresh Roast serving great coffee, mocktails, soups and salads to pastas & desserts
Agashiye, Lal Darwaja: It is a a pair of early-20th century Indo-European style mansions with a rooftop restaurant. It is known for serving elaborate vegetarian Gujarati thali. You can even munch on Gujarati snacks, sweets and hand-churned ice cream at the coffee shop, The Green House
