 Klub Fox Plans To Release Their New Athleisure Collection In Summer 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleKlub Fox Plans To Release Their New Athleisure Collection In Summer 2024

Klub Fox Plans To Release Their New Athleisure Collection In Summer 2024

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai-based fashion brand Klub Fox has recently announced that they are planning to enter a new segment in the clothing industry. Athleisure has been the new rage amongst fashion brands in recent times.

Evaluating the current trend with the emergence of the sportswear category in India, Klub Fox plans to enter this segment. Although not much detail has been provided, it's been made clear that dry fit t-shirts will be part of the collection.

Surbhit Agrrawal, director of the company, told us that Klub Fox always strives to provide premium products at pocket-friendly prices. The same principle will be followed in the new category launch.

Their current product range features multiple menswear categories such as shirts, t-shirts, jeans, trousers, blazers, suits, jackets, sweatshirts and the like. Accessories such as socks, handkerchiefs and belts are also available at their stores.

Read Also
Special Student Deals: Exclusive Discounts On Clothing, Electronics, And More
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Klub Fox Plans To Release Their New Athleisure Collection In Summer 2024

Klub Fox Plans To Release Their New Athleisure Collection In Summer 2024

Travelling Solo? 8 Mistakes To Avoid If You Are A Female Traveller

Travelling Solo? 8 Mistakes To Avoid If You Are A Female Traveller

7 Must-Have Home Decor Items That Will Help You Elevate Your Home

7 Must-Have Home Decor Items That Will Help You Elevate Your Home

From Sara Ali Khan To Kriti Sanon: 7 Celebrities That Gave Barbiecore Trend A Desi Twist

From Sara Ali Khan To Kriti Sanon: 7 Celebrities That Gave Barbiecore Trend A Desi Twist

Diwali 2023: Here's How You Can Take Care Of Your Pets And Stray Animals During Diwali

Diwali 2023: Here's How You Can Take Care Of Your Pets And Stray Animals During Diwali