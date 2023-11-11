Klub Fox Plans To Release Their New Athleisure Collection In Summer 2024

Mumbai-based fashion brand Klub Fox has recently announced that they are planning to enter a new segment in the clothing industry. Athleisure has been the new rage amongst fashion brands in recent times.

Evaluating the current trend with the emergence of the sportswear category in India, Klub Fox plans to enter this segment. Although not much detail has been provided, it's been made clear that dry fit t-shirts will be part of the collection.

Surbhit Agrrawal, director of the company, told us that Klub Fox always strives to provide premium products at pocket-friendly prices. The same principle will be followed in the new category launch.

Their current product range features multiple menswear categories such as shirts, t-shirts, jeans, trousers, blazers, suits, jackets, sweatshirts and the like. Accessories such as socks, handkerchiefs and belts are also available at their stores.

