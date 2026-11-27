Kitchen Items Costed ₹52.5 Lakh, Curtains Worth ₹30 Lakh: Kapil Mishra Gives Inside Tour Of Arvind Kejriwal’s ₹58 Cr ‘Sheesh Mahal’ | VIDEO | All Photos By ANI

The controversy surrounding former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, popularly known as 'Sheesh Mahal', has resurfaced after the government opened his former official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, to the media and the public on November 27, 2026. Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra shared an inside video of the property, highlighting its interiors and the alleged expenditure on luxury fittings and furnishings.

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Kapil Mishra Gives Inside Tour of Sheesh Mahal

On Friday, November 27, 2026, Kapil Mishra showcased various sections of the Sheesh Mahal residence, drawing attention to the cost of several household items.

In the video, Mishra claimed that the kitchen items at the property were worth approximately ₹52.5 lakh, while the curtains alone were valued at around ₹30 lakh.

The walkthrough and inventory disclosures highlighted several expensive features, including a modular kitchen estimated to cost around ₹1.5 crore, a kitchen dumbwaiter priced at ₹7 lakh, a baithak sliding door costing ₹41.16 lakh, a lobby valued at ₹7.58 lakh, and powder room toilet and washbasin fittings worth ₹5.8 lakh, according to Public Works Department (PWD) data.

Watch the video:

According to the video, the renovated luxury residence covers an area of 8,867.70 square metres, comprising 6,316.70 square metres for the bungalow and 2,551 square metres for the camp office.

The bungalow features eight bedrooms, three drawing rooms, two kitchens and 13 toilets. The video also offers a glimpse of the powder room fittings, which are reportedly valued at ₹5.80 lakh.

The video has once again brought the controversy surrounding the renovation of the former Chief Minister's official residence into the spotlight. Mishra has repeatedly raised questions about the alleged expenditure on the property, questioning the use of public money for luxury amenities.

Why Is the Residence Called 'Sheesh Mahal'?

The term 'Sheesh Mahal' has been used by the BJP to target Kejriwal over allegations of excessive spending during the renovation of his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road in Delhi.

The issue had previously triggered a major political controversy, with the BJP accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership of extravagant spending.

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According to reports, the built-up area of Kejriwal's former Civil Lines bungalow was expanded from 1,397 square metres to 1,905 square metres (0.001905 square kilometres), while the total property grounds span more than 20,000 square metres (0.02 square kilometres).

The latest video shared by Mishra has reignited the political debate over the renovation costs, public expenditure and the amenities provided at the former Chief Minister's residence.

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