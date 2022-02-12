Kiss Day 2022: 5 kiss styles that are popular among couples

After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, and Hug Day -- we're now on the last phase of Valentine's Week with the Kiss Day.

This might be the perfect time to express your affection with a kiss. Or, by sending a message expressing a similar sentiment.

Before you get closer, take a look on what kiss style you could give a try towards your loved.

Eskimo Kiss

The 3 idiots question, Does nose become a hurdle to kiss? A fun and light hearted kiss by rubbing the tip of your nose with another person’s nose.

Forehead Kiss

A gesture of care and protection! A simple kiss on the forehead can mean that the person is a lot to you, expressing the special feeling in a calm and nom awkward way.

Neck Kiss

Not a casual or first move style to try. This is an intimate gesture, mostly linked to sexual attraction and fondness.Ho

Hand Kiss

Safe and subtle! It isn't one of the most romantic gesture among people, but an acceptable way to convey love or likeliness in a public gathering.

Smooch

A perfect lip-lock to go lost in love. French and American kissing styles are the most common one, some types use the tongue too to tickle and touch.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 03:00 PM IST