Kheer Bhawani Mela 2026: J&K LG Manoj Sinha Offers Prayers At Tulmulla Temple Dedicated To Goddess Ragnya

J&K LG Manoj Sinha Offers Prayers At Tulmulla Temple | X/ Manoj Sinha

The annual Kheer Bhawani Mela 2026 was observed with great devotion and enthusiasm at the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla, Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. Thousands of devotees, including members of the Kashmiri Pandit community from across the country, gathered at the sacred shrine on Monday, June 22 to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Goddess Ragnya. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also visited the temple and offered prayers on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha.

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J&K's LG visits Kheer Bhawani

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha visited Kheer Bhawani Temple on Monday, June 22, 2026 and offered prayers to Goddess Kheer Bhawani. During his visit, he extended his greetings to devotees and prayed for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of all citizens and residents. The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with pilgrims and reviewed the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the annual mela.

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LG shares visit highlights

The Lieutenant Governor shared some of the glimpses of the temple and celebrations of Kheer Bhawani Mela on X and captioned, "Visited Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal today to celebrate Jyeshtha Ashtami and pray for the peace & prosperity of all. Truly special to share this joyful occasion and connect with devotees from every corner of the country."

Devotees offer Kheer to deity

Thousands of devotees across the Union Territory, India and abroad gathered at the revered temple and participated in the annual festival. Devotees offered kheer, a traditional preparation of milk, sugar and rice, to Goddess Ragnya Devi and participated in special prayers and religious rituals.

Read Also Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela Draws Thousands Of Devotees Across Jammu And Kashmir On June 22

About Kheer Bhawani Temple

The Kheer Bhawani Temple, dedicated to Goddess Ragnya Devi, is one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Kashmiri Pandits. The shrine is known for its sacred spring, whose water is believed to change colour, a phenomenon that devotees associate with significant events and divine indications.