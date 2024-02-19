Khajuraho Dance Festival 2024: Date, Event List, Registration Link & All You Need To Witness This Extravaganza

Khajuraho Dance Festival 2024 is on the calendar as it marks the 50th year of celebration. Being inaugurated on February 20 by Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, the festival is listed with a series of events till the 26th of this month. Performances of various dance forms, especially classical, would take the stage during the days. Aimed to boost state tourism, the dance festival would witness more than 1500 Kathak artists at Kathak Kumbh on the first day.

Experience the magic of the 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival in Bhopal. Celebrate India's rich cultural heritage. #KhajurahoDanceFestival | #Bhopal pic.twitter.com/WOzvW9GjaS — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) February 15, 2024

A stage for all dance forms

Artists from across the country are set to take part in the celebration of dance forms such as Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kuchioudi, and more. Some of the names performing in the festival include Padmashree Ranjana Gauhar, Padmashree Nalini Kamalini, Padmavibhushan Dr Sonal Mansigh, and Pandit Rajendra Gangani.

Award-winning performers

The annual cultural extravaganza will take place in the mesmerising backdrop of the Khajuraho Group of Monuments in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting India's rich heritage and celebrating the classical dance forms. The festival is organised by the Dept. of Culture, Government of MP in collaboration with Ustad Alauddin Khan Sangeet & Kala Academi.

Check event schedule right here

Registration

The festival is open for enthusiasts wanting to witness the beauty of dance and culture. As per the official website of the event, the entry is free. Link to know more: https://khajurahodancefestival.com/

It's not just about dance

One must note that, while the festival mainly aims to promote dance, it also has on the list some events encouraging people to try out adventure activities in Khajuraho.

Skydiving against the breathtaking backdrop of Khajuraho; excursions to explore the region; e-bike tour the UNESCO World Heritage Site - the Khajuraho group of temples, Gol Market, Datla Pahad, and more, and water sports to feel the adrenaline rush with Shikara ride and speed boating are some other promising attractions of the festival.