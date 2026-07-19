Kerala Chef In USA Makes Argentina-Themed Puttu Recipe Ahead Of FIFA 2026 Final Against Spain | VIDEO |

The excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026 final has reached fever pitch as defending champions Argentina prepare to take on Spain in the much-awaited title clash. Football fans across the globe are expressing their support for their favourite teams in creative ways and one Kerala chef based in the United States has captured the internet's attention with a unique culinary tribute to Argentina.

A video that is now going viral on social media shows the chef preparing a special version of Kerala's beloved puttu, giving the traditional South Indian delicacy an Argentine makeover ahead of the blockbuster final.

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Instead of making the classic white puttu, the chef recreated the iconic colours of the Argentina national flag and football jersey inside the steamed rice cake. The vibrant blue-and-white layers transformed the humble dish into a football-themed creation, celebrating the South American giants as they gear up for one of the biggest matches in world football.

The beautifully plated Argentina-inspired puttu was served alongside a flavourful gravy and a cup of hot coffee, creating a wholesome South Indian meal with a sporting twist. The creative presentation has won praise from both food lovers and football fans. The clip has quickly gained traction online, with users calling it one of the most unique tributes to Argentina ahead of the final.

What Is Puttu?

Puttu is one of Kerala's most iconic breakfast dishes and a staple across the state. The traditional delicacy is prepared by steaming coarsely ground rice flour in cylindrical moulds, with generous layers of freshly grated coconut placed between the rice.

Typically enjoyed with kadala (black chickpea) curry, banana, ghee, sugar or other savoury accompaniments, puttu is loved for its soft texture, subtle flavour and wholesome simplicity. While the classic version features white rice and coconut layers, modern variations often experiment with different grains, fillings and colourful presentations.