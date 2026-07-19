New York's Times Square Turns Blue As Sea Of Argentina Fans Gather Ahead Of FIFA WC 2026 Final | Video

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Argentina fans turned New York's Times Square blue as huge numbers gathered ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain. Fans wearing Argentina jerseys were seen dancing and chanting in unison, creating an electric atmosphere on the streets of New York.

A video showing the passionate supporters celebrating in Times Square has gone viral on social media. The massive crowd's energy and enthusiasm quickly caught the attention of football fans across the world.

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The Argentina supporters brought their famous football passion to the heart of New York, with the iconic Times Square appearing to be dominated by the team's blue and white colours. The scenes reflected the excitement surrounding the much-anticipated World Cup final.

Argentina, the defending champions, are set to face Spain in the summit clash at New York New Jersey Stadium. Lionel Scaloni's side booked their place in the final after defeating England 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final comeback.

The defending champions are aiming to retain the FIFA World Cup, while Spain are chasing their second title. With fans already turning Times Square into an Argentina celebration zone, the build-up to the final has well and truly caught fire.