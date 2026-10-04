Kedarnath Dham Sees Surge In Pilgrims; Thousands Queue For Darshan Amid Long Weekend |

Kedarnath Dham is witnessing a significant surge in pilgrim footfall during the long weekend, with thousands of devotees arriving at the Himalayan shrine for darshan. The heavy rush has led to long queues around the temple as pilgrims wait for their turn to offer prayers. Devotees are being forced to wait for hours to have darshan of Baba Kedarnath.

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Kedarnath Dham witnesses surge in pilgrim footfall

Kedarnath Dham is witnessing a significant surge in pilgrim footfall during the long weekend. According to Rudraprayag Police, the number of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath has increased sharply over the past few days. On Friday, 12,844 pilgrims visited the shrine, while the temple recorded 17,379 pilgrims a day earlier, highlighting the heavy movement of devotees during the festive and holiday period.

The rising footfall has also resulted in long queues along the pilgrimage route. Devotees heading towards the shrine are being managed through security and crowd-control arrangements to ensure smooth movement.

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Increased movement on Sonprayag-Gaurikund route

The Sonprayag-Gaurikund route, which serves as an important access point for the Kedarnath pilgrimage, has also witnessed increased movement. Pilgrims are using shuttle services from Sonprayag towards Gaurikund before continuing their journey to Kedarnath.

Kedarnath, located in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, is one of the most revered pilgrimage sites for Hindus and is among the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. The temple attracts devotees from across India and abroad during its annual pilgrimage season.

Devotees planning to visit the shrine during periods of heavy rush are advised to check local weather conditions, traffic updates and official advisories before beginning their journey.