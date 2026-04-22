Kedarnath Dham Imposes On Ban Phones And Camera; Here Is The Real Reason

Kedarnath Dham | Photo Credit: ANI

One of the most awaited and sacred annual pilgrimage sites, Char Dham Yatra, has begun from Sunday, April 19, 2026. Following the opening of Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham, dedicated to Goddess Ganga and Goddess Yamuna, Kedarnath Dham is also now open for the public, starting from Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

The administration has tightened security and management arrangements in Kedarnath Dham during the pilgrimage season. But this year, a new rule has been imposed that the making of any kind of reels or videography in the temple courtyard will be prohibited from now onwards, and strict action will be taken against those who break the rule. Keep on reading to know the real reason behind the strict prohibition.

Phones and cameras prohibited in Kedarnath temple

The Kedarnath Dham temple authorities have announced a ban on the use of mobile phones and cameras inside the shrine premises, a move aimed at preserving the sanctity and spiritual atmosphere of one of India’s holiest pilgrimage sites. According to the new rule, use of mobile phones, drones, or any cameras for videography has been completely banned within the temple premises. Now, devotees need to submit their phone and any electronic gadget before entering the temple at a mobile counter or locker system which has been established by the temple administration.

Kedarnath Temple | Photo Credit: PTI

Why imposing phone ban in Kedarnath?

The decision to ban phones or drones comes amid growing concerns over devotees using smartphones to click selfies, record videos, and engage in activities that disrupt the religious environment. To maintain the religious decorum, spiritual environment, speed up the darshan process, and to encourage visitors to focus on worship rather than technology, this step has been taken by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.

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Action against breaching the rules

According to the administration, strict action will be taken against those who breach the rule. Flying drones without permission is also now prohibited. Two drones which were flying unauthorisedly have already been taken down, and these actions will continue in the future as well, according to the officials.