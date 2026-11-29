Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau's Luxury Paris-To-Venice Train Journey Costs Nearly ₹97 Lakh; Inside Their Exclusive Carriage |

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have offered a glimpse into an extraordinary luxury travel experience after reportedly taking a private journey from Paris to Venice aboard the iconic Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. The couple travelled in L’Observatoire, an exclusive private carriage that transforms a railway journey into an intimate, high-end retreat.

According to reports, their one-way trip spanning approximately 24 hours cost around £80,000, which comes to nearly ₹97 lakh. The singer shared photographs from the experience on social media, giving followers a peek into the lavish interiors and some of the moments they enjoyed along the way.

One photograph that particularly caught attention showed Perry unwinding in a striking standalone bathtub placed beside a large window. The view offered a glimpse of the European countryside passing by as the train continued its journey. Other pictures featured the couple enjoying meals, sipping cocktails and playing cards in the carriage's elegant dining space. Perry also introduced her new bob hairstyle during the European getaway.

Inside L’Observatoire: A Private Luxury Residence On Rails

Unlike a conventional luxury train suite, L’Observatoire is an entire original railway carriage redesigned as a private residence. The exclusive space combines vintage railway charm with contemporary design, offering guests a secluded setting to experience the journey.

The bedroom is among its most distinctive features, with a spacious double bed at its centre. Above it, a retractable oculus can be opened to reveal the sky, allowing travellers to take in the changing views and even gaze at the stars while moving through the European landscape.

The carriage's bathroom has also become a standout feature, particularly because of its sculptural freestanding bathtub positioned beside a window. The design allows guests to enjoy a relaxing soak while watching the scenery unfold outside.

L’Observatoire also has a dedicated library designed around the idea of slowing down and enjoying the journey. Its shelves feature books from French publishing house Gallimard, with the collection reportedly comprising more than 1,000 titles.

The space adds another distinctive element to the carriage, giving guests an opportunity to spend time reading while travelling through Europe.

How Much Does The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Carriage Cost?

The reported price of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Paris-to-Venice journey in L’Observatoire was approximately £80,000, or around ₹97 lakh. However, Belmond's official website currently lists fares for the exclusive carriage starting at £60,000. The final price can vary depending on the route and booking details.