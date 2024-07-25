Katrina Kaif's Secret To Chiseled, Toned Body, Nutritionist Shares What She Eats In A Day, Know All About The Actresses Lifestyle

Instagram

It is no secret that Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood's fittest diva. She is popular for her consistency, dedication and passion for health and nutrition. Her Instagram has photos of her indulging in delicacies but do you often wonder how she manages eating all the delicacies and yet maintain a toned body? Here's what her nutritionist shared.

Katrina Kaif's nutritionist Shweta Shah recently opened up about Katrina's diet and lifestyle while in an interview with yoga trainer Shhlloka. Shweta started by sharing how Katrina is very mindful of what she consumes and that she understands the dynamics of her own body so really, food is medine for her.

What does Katrina eat in her diet?

Katrina Kaif does not believe in any fad diets online and listens to her body's requirements. She turns to her nutritionist Shweta when in need of supplements or alternative sources like juice or iron.

People might assume a celebrity's meal to be very fancy and full of expensive, imported vegetables and fruits. In reality, Shweta shared that Katrina is a fan of simple, home cooked meals. She starts her day early and does not snack every two hours. Instead she has two complete meals in a day.

"Katrina always clings to 'ghar ka khana'. You will never find her being choosy about food. She will carry her meals with her on the set and she has an crew that take care of her requirements. She is okay eating the same kind of food everyday", shared Shweta.

What practices does Katrina follow to keep her body fit?

Katrina's lifestyle is very grounded. Just like normal Indian households. She follows a subtle and simple routine that involves self-care practises like oil pulling, nasal cleaning, and shatpavali (taking 100 steps after lunch and dinner).

Katrina has a 'Pitha' body, meaning she has a high metabolism. Which is why she needs to be advised with cooling foods. To this date, Katrina consumes soaked black raisins, fennel seeds and ash guard juice. Incase, ash guard is not available, she replaces it with mint coriander or amla juice drink. Shweta shared how easy Katrina is when it comes to following her diet because that's the thing, she doesn't do it because she has to, she is dedicated to living a disciplined life and she has been doing it for as long as anybody can remember.