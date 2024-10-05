Katrina Kaif Was Spotted With A Diabetes Monitor Patch; Know All About This Helpful Medical Device

Instagram

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif raised health concerns among her fans after she was spotted with a suspicious black patch on her right arm. The actress was sighted at Kalina airport wearing Tarun Tahiliani's orange sequined while traveling to a Navratri celebration in Kochi. Although netizens loved Katrina wearing the vibrant orange saree, wearing a traditional saree, the patch on her arm grabbed their attention.

Netizens began commenting on pap videos asking if that was a diabetes monitor patch and were concerned if their beloved actress was doing fine. Well, as a matter of fact, it is a diabetes monitor patch.

What is the Diabetes Monitor Patch on Katrina's arm?

Netizens raised concerns with Katrina's health after they spotted her with a unusual black patch on her arm. She was wearing a diabetes monitor patch, also called as the blood sugar monitor patch.

The monitor patch is a small wearable device that helps people with diabetes track their blood sugar levels throughout the day without needing frequent finger pricks. It consists of a tiny sensor placed just under the skin, usually on the arm or abdomen, and a patch worn on top that holds the sensor in place.

Pinterest

How is Diabetes Monitor Patch useful?

The sensor in the monitor patch provides frequent updates, typically every few minutes, on the amount of sugar in the fluid that surrounds the body's cells. Thanks to data transmission, the patient can view their blood sugar readings in real time on a smartphone or other tiny device.

People with diabetes can identify patterns and trends in their blood glucose levels thanks to this. They can see, for instance, how their blood sugar responds to specific meals, physical activity, stress, or medications. This reduces the risk of sudden and dagerous blood sugar spikes or drops and helps in managing diabetes.

Read Also 6 Benefits Of Ragi For Diabetes

Instead of relying on a few blood sugar tests during the day, a monitor patch provides continuous updates, which is especially helpful for people who may not notice when their blood sugar is going too high (hyperglycemia) or too low (hypoglycemia).