6 Benefits Of Ragi For Diabetes

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 20, 2024
Ragi has been proven to be beneficial for various reasons. Here is how it acts as a superfood for people with diabetes
All images from Canva
Ragi is low in glycemic index, which means that it will release glucose sloly into the blood stream. This helps in controlling blood sugar levels
Ragi is packed with dietary fiber, which slows down digestion and absorption of carbohydrates, helping to maintain steady blood sugar levels
Ragi is an excellent source of calcium, which is important for maintaining bone health, particularly in diabetics who are prone to bone-related issues
Because it is high in fiber and low in fat, ragi can support weight management efforts, which is particularly important for people with type 2 diabetes
Ragi contains antioxidants like phenolic acids and flavonoids, which help fighting oxidative stress, a common issue in diabetics
It is also rich in iron, which can help combat anemia that is a condition sometimes seen in diabetics due to poor absorption of nutrients