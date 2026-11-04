Kashmir's Saffron Season Begins: Why Pampore Is Known As India's Saffron Capital | X/ PTI

The annual saffron harvest season has begun in Pampore and its adjoining villages in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, as farmers gather in the early morning to pluck delicate saffron flowers before separating the precious red stigmas that are later dried to produce the world's most expensive spice, saffron, which is also known as red gold. Saffron is one of the most precious agricultural products, and that is why Pampore is popularly known as the 'Saffron Town' and the saffron capital of India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Every year, during autumn, the region's landscape transforms as delicate purple saffron flowers bloom across the fields. The harvest season generally begins in October and continues into November, attracting attention for its unique cultivation process and the region's centuries-old association with saffron farming.

Saffron harvest begins in Kashmir

The fields in Pampore and nearby villages in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir are experiencing the yearly blooming period, with farmers rising early to gather fragile saffron flowers, subsequently extracting the valuable red stigmas that are then dried to create the globe's priciest spice. Its cultivation has remained a traditional source of livelihood for thousands of farming families, predominantly in Pampore, which is known as the Saffron Capital of India. However, the local cultivation is facing challenges due to rampant construction and changes in climate.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What makes Pampore's saffron special?

Pampore is among the few places in India where saffron is cultivated on a large scale. The region is located about 15 kilometres southeast of Srinagar in the Jhelum Valley. The region's unique soil composition, climatic conditions and well-drained Karewa soil formations provide favourable conditions for growing high-quality saffron.

Saffron is harvested from the delicate red stigmas of the Crocus sativus flower, unlike several other crops. Farmers carefully handpick the flowers, separate the three red stigmas and dry them to produce the prized spice. It takes thousands of flowers to produce just a kilogram of saffron. The flower peak around in between October and November which depends upon weather and soil moisture.

The cultivation of saffron dates back to the 11th to 12th century, when Persian invaders introduced it.

Kashmiri saffron's GI tag

Kashmir saffron also received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2020. This recognises its distinctive geographical origin and traditional cultivation practices. The spice is valued for its purple colour, strong aroma and distinctive flavour.