Karwa Chauth 2026: Ayurvedic Tips For Healthy Fasting And Breaking Your Fast

For women, their husband’s good health and prosperity are always their priority. Karwa Chauth is one such festival for wishing for the same. It is a one-day Hindu festivity in which married women hold a strict fast from sunrise and break it after seeing the moon. It is for their partner’s long life, vigour, and protection. This year, it is on October 29. Let us discuss healthy ways for fasting on this festive occasion, ayurvedic things and ways to break the fast, and Patanjali products helpful in the fasting process.

How to Eat Healthily for Karwa Chauth

To start, the pre-dawn food ritual called Sargi should be filling and healthy so you fast without becoming weak or dehydrated. Use ingredients rich in complex carbohydrates, proteins, healthy fats, healthy sugar, and fluids such as whole wheat, oats, millets, paneer, curd, dry fruits, ghee, water, coconut water, banana, papaya, and apple.

Avoid oily, fried, refined, caffeinated, or sugary items to stop acidity or dehydration. Avoid stress or anxiety, as it affects your body already delicate from fasting. Focus on rituals, prayers, and other religious activities to avoid overthinking food. Now learn the ayurvedic ways to break the fast.

Ayurvedic Things to Do and Eat to Break the Fast

Once you see the moon, do not start eating immediately. Since you fasted all day, ayurveda says digestive fires are low, and Vata Dosha can worsen. Drink a glass of lukewarm water slowly or have herb-infused drinks with cumin or fennel. Avoid cold drinks. Once hydrated, eat a few soaked black raisins, bananas, or stewed apples for easy energy.

For food, eat warm, light, easily digestible, and healthy dishes like moong dal khichdi. Add a dollop of ghee to oil the digestive tract and nourish the system. Buttermilk hydrates and strengthens the gut. Other options include curd rice, dal chawal, light soups, roti with lightly spiced vegetables, and fruit salads. Again, avoid oily, fried, spicy, or very sugary foods to prevent acid reflux or nausea.

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Patanjali offers options to make Karwa Chauth special. Drink Patanjali Mango Juice (1 Ltr) at room temperature. This ready-to-drink has a smooth texture, fruity taste and refreshes you after fasting.

Make moong dal khichdi with Patanjali Unpolished Moong Dal Dhuli (100 g and 1 Kg). This version has all the nutrients intact, is nutritious, and tastes great. Use Patanjali Special Basmati Rice (1 Kg) too, since this premium-quality rice from the foothills of the Himalayas retains its nutrients, has a fragrant aroma, a fluffy texture, and great flavour.

For rotis or parathas, use gluten-free Patanjali Kuttu Atta (500 Gms), as it is high in vitamin B1, phosphorus, and dietary fibre. Another gluten-free option is Patanjali Singhada Atta (500 Gms). High in phosphorus and vitamins B1 and B9, it is low in sodium. Make chana dal curry or halwa with Patanjali Unpolished Chana Dal (500 Gms and 1 Kg). This natural, nutritious and flavourful dal boosts your health after the fast.

Add a healthy sweet touch with Patanjali Aarogya Poushtik Ladoo (500 Gms). Made from whole wheat flour, milk, sugar, and ghee, it has almonds, and herbs like saffron, shatavar, safed musali, and ashwagandha.

Celebrate Karwa Chauth on October 29 by staying healthy with Ayurveda and Patanjali products, and keep praying for your husband’s long and healthy life.