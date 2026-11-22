Kartik Purnima 2026: Know Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals & More | FPJ

In the Hindu calendar, Kartik Purnima is regarded as one of the most auspicious and significant occasions. Observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik, the festival holds immense religious importance for devotees of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. According to Drik Panchang, Kartik is the eighth lunar month and is considered one of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar. Read on to know everything about Kartik Purnima 2026, including its date, auspicious timings, significance and rituals.

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Kartik Purnima 2026: Date And Auspicious Timings

This year, Kartik Purnima will be observed on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The occasion also coincides with Dev Deepawali, which celebrates Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura. The festival is also known as Tripurari Purnima.

Here are the important tithi timings for Kartik Purnima 2026:

Purnima Tithi Begins: 11:42 PM on November 23, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends: 8:23 PM on November 24, 2026

Moonrise: 5:01 PM on November 24, 2026

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Kartik Purnima Significance

Kartik Purnima holds special religious significance in Hinduism. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Vishnu and taking a holy dip, known as Kartik Snan, on this day brings divine blessings, prosperity and good fortune.

The occasion also marks the conclusion of several important religious observances that begin with Prabodhini Ekadashi and continue until Kartik Purnima. This five-day period includes celebrations such as Tulsi Vivah, Bhishma Panchaka, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi and Dev Deepawali.

Dev Deepawali, particularly celebrated in Varanasi, is associated with the belief that gods descend to Earth to celebrate the victory of Lord Shiva over Tripurasura. Devotees illuminate ghats, temples and homes with thousands of earthen lamps to mark the occasion.

Kartik Purnima 2026: Prayers And Rituals

Devotees observe Kartik Purnima by performing prayers, lighting diyas and offering prayers to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. Reciting the 108 names of Lord Vishnu and singing the Damodarashtakam are considered auspicious devotional practices.

As part of Tripurari Purnima celebrations, devotees also light earthen lamps and create decorative rangoli designs to honour Lord Shiva's victory over Tripurasura.

Additionally, devotees may recite the Chandra Gayatri Mantra while meditating under the full moon, seeking peace, prosperity and divine blessings.

Kartik Purnima is therefore considered an important occasion for spiritual reflection, devotion and the observance of age-old Hindu traditions.