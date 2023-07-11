Karnataka: Lambani Artisans Set Guinness World Record For Making Highest Number Of Embroidery Patches | Representative Image

Women of the nomadic Lambani community of Hampi in Karnataka have set a new Guinness World Record for producing the highest number of embroidery patches.

At the G20 Culture Working Group Meeting held here, around 450 Lambani artisans showcased their exceptional skills and craftsmanship by creating an astounding collection of over 1,755 unique patches.

What is Lambani Art?

Lambani embroidery is a vibrant and intricate form of textile embellishment characterised by colourful threads, mirror work, and a rich array of stitch patterns. It is practised in several villages of Karnataka such as Sandur, Keri Tanda, Mariyammanahalli, Kadirampur, Sitaram Tanda, Bijapur, and Kamalapur.

Lambani artisans on the historic accomplishment:

Shanta Bai, a seasoned Lambani artisan, expressed her joy, saying, “We are overjoyed and honoured to have set a Guinness World Record. This achievement means the world to us as it showcases our talent and cultural heritage to the global community. We hope that this recognition will bring more opportunities for our community and help us uplift our standard of living.”

Preserving cultural heritage:

The G20 delegates’ presence provided a platform to showcase the immense talent and creativity of the Lambani artisans, enabling them to make meaningful connections and forge partnerships that can further empower their community.

As the G20 Culture Working Group meeting continues, the Lambani artisans’ achievement stands as an inspiring example of cultural diversity and resilience within the G20 community.

Through initiatives that empower marginalised communities, the Lambani artisans are hopeful that their accomplishments will inspire other communities and individuals to appreciate and preserve their cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies)

